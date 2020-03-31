Call to turn vacant flats into quarantine centres

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many eady-to-move-in flats in the city are lying vacant as there are no takers. So why not convert them into quarantine units, is a suggestion from many people. Realtors from across the city, real estate associations, and even RERA-K officials are now thinking of ways to implement this suggestion. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, member of Real Estate (Regulation and Development Act), Karnataka, told The New Indian Express that many government constructed units like those built by the Bangalore Development Authority and Karnataka Housing Board, are lying vacant.

“These can be used as quarantine centres. They are better than private ones because most private properties lack basic facilities. The ones constructed by the government should have all basic facilities like water, electricity and other amenities, and can be put to immediate use,” he said. He added that Karnataka can also follow the example of Maharashtra, where unused government offices have been converted into quarantine units as logistics-wise, they were a better option.

Those associated with the real estate sector are welcome to the idea of opening their unused apartment and commercial units as quarantine centres. Kishor Jain, CREDAI Bengaluru president said that if it’s unsold, the entire unit can be used as a quarantine centre, but not individual homes as it will create fear. Though there is no request from the government, the idea is being mu l l ed amo n g t h e stakeholders. A senior FICCI member added that since the real estate sector is seeing a lull and many units are vacant, they can be converted into quarantine units. The FICCI member added that discussions among the members, stake holders and with the government, were being held and a decision will soon be taken.

HOTELS FOR ISOLATION UNITS

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified non-air-conditioned hotels which will converted into quarantine centres. The state government will pay the room rent for the number of days the patients will stay and for food. The hotels have been directed to use disposable cutlery. The hotels are: Sabarwal Residency, Sudamanagar (50 rooms); Emirates Hotel, BTM layout (40); Empire, Koramangala 5th Block (39); Silicrest, Koramangala 4th Block (30); Oyo Amethyst, Jayanagar 5th Block (32); Ramakrishna Lodge, Gandhinagar (200); Hotel Citadel, Anand Rao Circle (111); Likith International, Gandhinagar (70), Fortune Park JP Celestial, Sampangi ramanagara (129); Arafa Inn, Gandhinagar (46); Lemon Tree Premier, Ulsoor (60); Keys Select, Hosur Road (120); Chalukya Hotel, Chalukya Circle (70); Oyo Town, near Ulsoor lake (28); Sri Lakshmi PG, Domlur (27); Keys Select Whitefield by Lemon Tree Hotel, ITPL Main Road (220); and Trinity Wood Hotel, ITPL Main Road (25).