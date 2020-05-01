STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Masks made compulsory in public, work spaces in Bengaluru; violators to pay up Rs 1000

The order has come into effect from Thursday mid-night and will continue to remain in force until further orders.

By PTI

BENGALURU: Wearing of facial mask in public and work spaces has been made compulsory in the city with violations to attract penalty of Rs 1,000 for first time as part of measures to fight COVID-19.

Spitting, urinating and littering in public places have also been banned and such acts will be considered as public offence in the Karnataka capital, according to an order issued by the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

"Wearing of facial mask to cover mouth and nose is compulsory in public places and in any working space with more than five people," the order issued by BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar on Thursday said.

Facial masks and gloves used by any of the households (HHs) and commercial establishments (CEs) should be properly handed over to waste collectors in covers or closed bags as part of sanitary (reject) waste, it said.

Violations of these directions will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000 first time and Rs 2,000 on second and subsequent violations.

Any person, institution, organisation and others violating these regulations shall be proceeded against by competent authorities empowered under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, BBMP Bylaws, and Indian Penal Code among others, the order said.

Wearing of masks have been made mandatory in several cities in the backdrop of spread of the coronavirus.

