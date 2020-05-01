STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Rain brings back the ‘snow’

Kaggadasapura Lake and Vrushabhavati Valley start frothing, bringing much misery to locals; rain and effluents blamed

Published: 01st May 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kaggadasapura lake frothing after heavy rains in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Express

By Bosky Khanna And Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wednesday morning’s copious rain may have given Bengaluru a welcome break from the heat, but residents living close to Kaggadasapura Lake and Vrushabhavati Valley are haunted by the infamous frothing of the water bodies. Kaggadasapura residents shared a video of a frothy lake with The New Indian Express, explaining how rain had made the condition of the lake worse. “The frothing problem has been going on for years.

But it worsens when it rains since there’s more flow of effluents from sewage lines into the lake. There is a need for somebody, or an organisation, to take over the lake and help maintain it. A sewage treatment plant was sanctioned by the previous government, but that’s on hold,” says Sujith Nair, member of Save Kaggadasapura Lake, a citizen initiative.

BBMP Executive Engineer (Lakes) Sapna told TNIE that the corporation had called for tenders for redevelopment of the lake. “The cost of the project is Rs 8.5 crore. It was approved by the government, but there is a stay on it for the past six months. The court was to hear the case last month, but it was postponed due to the lockdown. Once we get approval from court, work will begin within 15 days,” she said.
Residents of Vrushabhavati Valley and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officials saw froth in the area for the first time this season. Similar scenes played out on Mysuru Road, around Kumbalgodu and surrounding areas. 

“We saw froth flying in the morning and were surprised as we have never seen it before. The valley, which was always dirty and stinking because of pollutants and sewage, was clean during the lockdown, indicating that industrial pollution and lack of government control are the prime reasons. But this is shocking,” said Kamya, a resident of Mysuru Road. Nivedita Sunkad, another local, said, “(KSPCB) officials don’t seem serious about the polluted water body.” KSPCB member secretary Basavaraj Patil said frothing is caused by entry of untreated sewage into the water body. Industries are closed at the moment. Samples from the valley have been sent to central laboratories for analysis. Once they are obtained, the exact cause will be known and stern action taken against offenders. All measures will be taken to control the pollution, he assured. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp