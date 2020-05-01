Rain brings back the ‘snow’

Bosky Khanna And Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wednesday morning’s copious rain may have given Bengaluru a welcome break from the heat, but residents living close to Kaggadasapura Lake and Vrushabhavati Valley are haunted by the infamous frothing of the water bodies. Kaggadasapura residents shared a video of a frothy lake with The New Indian Express, explaining how rain had made the condition of the lake worse. “The frothing problem has been going on for years.

But it worsens when it rains since there’s more flow of effluents from sewage lines into the lake. There is a need for somebody, or an organisation, to take over the lake and help maintain it. A sewage treatment plant was sanctioned by the previous government, but that’s on hold,” says Sujith Nair, member of Save Kaggadasapura Lake, a citizen initiative.

BBMP Executive Engineer (Lakes) Sapna told TNIE that the corporation had called for tenders for redevelopment of the lake. “The cost of the project is Rs 8.5 crore. It was approved by the government, but there is a stay on it for the past six months. The court was to hear the case last month, but it was postponed due to the lockdown. Once we get approval from court, work will begin within 15 days,” she said.

Residents of Vrushabhavati Valley and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officials saw froth in the area for the first time this season. Similar scenes played out on Mysuru Road, around Kumbalgodu and surrounding areas.

“We saw froth flying in the morning and were surprised as we have never seen it before. The valley, which was always dirty and stinking because of pollutants and sewage, was clean during the lockdown, indicating that industrial pollution and lack of government control are the prime reasons. But this is shocking,” said Kamya, a resident of Mysuru Road. Nivedita Sunkad, another local, said, “(KSPCB) officials don’t seem serious about the polluted water body.” KSPCB member secretary Basavaraj Patil said frothing is caused by entry of untreated sewage into the water body. Industries are closed at the moment. Samples from the valley have been sent to central laboratories for analysis. Once they are obtained, the exact cause will be known and stern action taken against offenders. All measures will be taken to control the pollution, he assured.