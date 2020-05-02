Forgot to wear mask? Pay Rs 1,000 penalty

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: People in Bengaluru will have to wear masks at all times in public places for the near future and face penalties for failure to do so. The order came into effect from midnight on April 30 after Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar issued a circular late on Thursday and will be in force until further notice.

“Wearing facial mask to cover mouth and nose is compulsory in public places and in any working space with more than five people. The masks and gloves (home or commercially made) should be handed over to waste collectors in covers or cloth bags as sanitary waste,” the circular said.

The circular reiterated that burning garbage, and spitting, urinating, and littering in public, are punishable offences. Violators of any of these rules will be fined Rs 1,000 for the first instance, and Rs 2,000 for subsequent offences in keeping with BBMP solid waste management bylaws, 2020, and state government orders.

“The decision has been taken to ensure there is no spread of virus and hygiene is maintained. The World Health Organisation and state health department guidelines have been followed while issuing the directions,” he said. BBMP will use hand held devices to keep track of violators.