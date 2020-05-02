STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pay fine, show documents to get your vehicles back

Since the lockdown was announced on March 25, Bengaluru police seized over 47,000 vehicles that were plying on roads in the city without passes or valid reasons.

Published: 02nd May 2020 06:59 AM

Bengaluru police began releasing seized vehicles on Friday | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Owners of vehicles seized by the police can now heave a sigh of relief. Bengaluru police on Friday began the process of releasing vehicles seized during the lockdown and have issued instructions on the process to be followed.

Since the lockdown was announced on March 25, Bengaluru police seized over 47,000 vehicles that were plying on roads in the city without passes or valid reasons. The move comes after the Karnataka High Court issued directions that the seized vehicles be released. 

The process involves the payment of penalty and the submission of five documents. While two-wheeler and three-wheeler owners have to pay a penalty of Rs 500, four-wheeler owners have to pay Rs 1,000.
Owners must pay the penalty amount at Bengaluru One centres.

Five documents are required to get the vehicles back, namely, receipt of penalty paid, Registration Certificate, Driving License, Aadhaar Card and a bond stating that they will not violate lockdown rules (to be produced at the police station concerned), according to an official release. However, police have made it clear that pending traffic penalties must be paid either at Bangalore One centres or online before the seized vehicles could be released.

