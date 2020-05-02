Sriramulu grabs attention with hi-tech mask  

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu turned a show-stopper on Friday, when he stepped out on official duty wearing a hi-tech mask which could have been out of a Hollywood sci-fi flick. Two rectangular chambers mounted on what looked like a gas mask, evoked much curiosity both among denizens and netizens.

Sriramulu told TNIE that the mask, made of synthetic material, is a gift from a doctor friend in the US, sent to him before the country went into lockdown. A far cry from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently sported a desi gamcha during his videoconference with state chief ministers.

Sriramulu’s mask has two chambers on either side and a microphone in the centre. “There is an oxygen storage facility on one side and a 3M air filter on the other, which can be replaced and cleaned. The mask can be worn for six months, and since I don’t have breathing problems, the filters can be cleaned and the life of the mask increased,” he said.

The minister sheepishly admitted that he has a collection of at least 40 masks, and changes them regularly. On Thursday, he was spotted wearing a mask with Attitude written across it. “Most of the masks I wear are use-and-throw types. But these 40 can be washed and reused. I am also testing this mask for its usage, because I am keen to get them for doctors treating high-risk patients,” he explained.