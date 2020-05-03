BBMP maps out wards into red, orange, green

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Centre listed Bengaluru as a red zone, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) listed out four wards and two clusters to be marked as red zones, and 22 wards which have containment zones. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told TNSE that the list of red zone wards has been sent to the central government, seeking permission to ease restrictions in the remaining 154 wards where no cases have been reported. If new cases are reported, it will be listed as a red zone, and containment zone for 21 days.

The list of red zone wards includes Padarayanapura, Hongasandra, Radhakrishna Swamy Temple and KR Market (Tipu Nagar) wards. Apartments and individual home clusters have been identified in Hampinagar and Hagaduru wards. According to the BBMP war room, wards, where containment zones have been identified, include Bilekahalli, Hongasandra, Hagaduru, Radhakrishna Temple, Maruthi Seva Nagar, Ramaswamy Palya, Pulikeshi Nagar, Vasanth Nagar, Sudama Nagar, Hosahalli, Hampi Nagar, Bapuji Nagar, Deepanjali Nagar, Keresandra, Byrasandra, Shakambari Nagar, Padarayanapura, Jagajeevanagaram Nagar, Chalavadi palya, KR Market, Yeshwanthpur and Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Restrictions in these zones are same as those in case of sealed wards -- only one entry and exit point, essentials supplied by the government, daily health screening of people, household survey, strict sanitation and barricading of roads. According to the World Health Organisation containment zones have to be identified where there is an aggregation of epidemiologically linked Covid-19 cases in a limited area, and to prevent further spread of infection.

BBMP sources said at present, the entire city is listed as a red zone. But now, wards will be listed as orange and green (where less and no cases are reported) zones, so that the economy can be revived and most importantly, liquor sales can start in the rest of the city.

Shutters can go up

The Commissioner on Saturday evening announced that from May 4, shops selling cement, sugarcane, hardware and sanitary ware can open, barring in containment zones and sealed downwards.