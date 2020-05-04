Bengalureans do their bit amid lockdown, save injured animals

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans have been in the forefront in protecting the city’s teeming wildlife during the lockdown period — sighted on roads, temples or residential areas.

Unlike other parts of Karnataka which have seen rampant killings of wildlife, officials say Bengaluru’s awareness about conservation is more and they are pro-active about the protection of wildlife.

A host of mammals, turtles, snakes and peacocks have been rescued and released in the last five weeks.

Compared to other parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru Rural, wildlife in the 198 wards of Bengaluru Urban is pretty safe. According to BBMP volunteers, the lockdown has seen a large number of wild birds and animals inside colonies.

However, people have contacted the BBMP Wildlife Rescue and Relief team if they saw any injured animal.

Snake species like Spectacled Cobra, Russel Viper, Wolf snake have been rescued recently in RR Nagar, JP Nagar, Nagarbhavi, Sahakar Nagar, Vidyaranyapura and Bannerghatta Road.

Further, with the Bonnet Macaques deprived of food due to eateries being shut, volunteers rescued them from Peenya, Vidyaranyapura, Basavangudi, Vijayanagar, Girinagar and Deepanjali Nagar.

Recently, two Indian Pond Terrapins and one Soft Shelled Turtle were rescued when they had strayed from an overflowing sewage-infested Kere into a Raghvendra Swamy Mutt in AGS Layout.

Speaking to TNIE, A Prasanna Kumar, Bengaluru (Urban) honorary wildlife warden and rescuer, said, “We have been rescuing a host of species ranging from Schedule-1 to III under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Turtles falling under Schedule-1, Part-2 have been rescued from wetlands of Vidyaranyapura, Uttarahalli and BTM layout.”

City’s wildlife

Out of 198 wards, five-six wards have a rich wildlife population (Schedule 1-3 species). They include Hemmigepura, Jnanabharathi, JP Nagar and Vidyaranyapura.

If leopards and antelopes are seen in some areas, the other species commonly seen are Slender Loris, two types of turtles, peacocks, jungle cats, 27 snake species, 59 bird species, porcupines and Indian mongoose.