STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengalureans do their bit amid lockdown, save injured animals

officials say Bengaluru’s awareness about conservation is more and they are pro-active about the protection of wildlife.

Published: 04th May 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

SNAKE

For representational purposes.

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans have been in the forefront in protecting the city’s teeming wildlife during the lockdown period — sighted on roads, temples or residential areas.

Unlike other parts of Karnataka which have seen rampant killings of wildlife, officials say Bengaluru’s awareness about conservation is more and they are pro-active about the protection of wildlife.

A host of mammals, turtles, snakes and peacocks have been rescued and released in the last five weeks.
Compared to other parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru Rural, wildlife in the 198 wards of Bengaluru Urban is pretty safe. According to BBMP volunteers, the lockdown has seen a large number of wild birds and animals inside colonies.

However, people have contacted the BBMP Wildlife Rescue and Relief team if they saw any injured animal.

Snake species like Spectacled Cobra, Russel Viper, Wolf snake have been rescued recently in RR Nagar, JP Nagar, Nagarbhavi, Sahakar Nagar, Vidyaranyapura and Bannerghatta Road.

Further, with the Bonnet Macaques deprived of food due to eateries being shut, volunteers rescued them from Peenya, Vidyaranyapura, Basavangudi, Vijayanagar, Girinagar and Deepanjali Nagar.

Recently, two Indian Pond Terrapins and one Soft Shelled Turtle were rescued when they had strayed from an overflowing sewage-infested Kere into a Raghvendra Swamy Mutt in AGS Layout.

Speaking to TNIE, A Prasanna Kumar, Bengaluru (Urban) honorary wildlife warden and rescuer, said, “We have been rescuing a host of species ranging from Schedule-1 to III under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.  Turtles falling under Schedule-1, Part-2 have been rescued from wetlands of Vidyaranyapura, Uttarahalli and BTM layout.”

City’s wildlife

Out of 198 wards, five-six wards have a rich wildlife population (Schedule 1-3 species). They include Hemmigepura, Jnanabharathi,  JP Nagar and Vidyaranyapura.  

If leopards and antelopes are seen in some areas, the other species commonly seen are Slender Loris, two types of turtles, peacocks, jungle cats, 27 snake species, 59 bird species, porcupines and Indian mongoose.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Warriors
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp