Woman, friends attack Bengaluru tea vendor over ‘adopting’ German Shepherd dog

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old woman and four of her associates attacked a tea vendor for not letting them adopt a dog German Shepherd, which the latter was fostering. The incident took place in Ibbaluru Junction near Bellandur on Saturday.

A senior police officer said the victim Srinivas M, a resident of Devarabeesanahalli, runs a tea stall and was taking care of a German Shepherd of his friend, who has away tied it next to his tea stall.

Recently, a street dog also joined him and Srinivas was taking care of the two. Minu Singh, who lives in a nearby apartment, saw the dog and wished to adopt it.

She had approached him twice asking him to let her adopt the dog, which he denied. However, she managed to take the dog away on Friday and kept in in her house. Srinivas, who came to know this, went to her apartment and brought the dog back.

A day later, Minu came with four men and attacked Srinivas with weapons and threatened him that she would complain to animal rights activists as he is not feeding the dog properly and is also not taking care of it. Later, Srinivas approached Bellandur police to file a case against Minu.

Meanwhile, Minu had called Harish KB, an animal activist, to complain that Srinivas had locked both dogs in a shed and there was no proper ventilation. She also claimed that he wasn’t feeding the dogs properly.

When Harish went to see the dogs, he found it in a broken shed and he wrote to the animal rescue board to take action against Srinivas.