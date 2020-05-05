STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Congress offers to pay train fares too

The Congress appealed to the state government to strike the best deal possible with the railways to bring back as many Kannadigas as possible on special trains.

Published: 05th May 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Shivakumar reaches Bangalore and addresses the press at the KPCC office on Saturday in Bangalore.

DK Shivakumar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Congress donated Rs 1 crore to the KSRTC to cover bus fare expenses of migrant workers returning to their home towns, party state leaders on Monday offered to bear the train fares of Kannadigas stranded across the country to come back home.AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi had given a call for all state Congress units to pay the railway fare of poor migrant workers and labourers.

In a letter submitted to the state government through Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, Congress leaders, led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar and Legislature Party Chief Siddaramaiah, asked the state government to request special trains for Kannadigas willing to come back home. 

“We are ready to assist the state government in any manner required to ensure that Kannadigas are not disadvantaged or let down by their state government. As a step in this direction, we are ready to bear the monetary costs to be paid to railways in our efforts to help the cause of Kannadigas and Karnataka,” Shivakumar said in the letter. 

The Congress appealed to the state government to strike the best deal possible with the railways to bring back as many Kannadigas as possible on special trains. The party maintained that this would be a one-time effort.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress DK Shivakumar
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp