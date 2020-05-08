STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Scientists use YouTube to reach vernacular audience

“We will talk about why the virus has such a blowout that the whole world is in its grip, cover the basics of what this virus does and how it affects the body.

Published: 08th May 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Manal Shakeel is spreading awareness on Covid via YouTube. (EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: "ADAAB, the whole world is gripped by coronavirus and most important in the fight against it is correct news and information," Manal Shakeel, doing her PhD in Biology, tells her Urdu audience on YouTube. She is among the 15 researchers from National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru, who are reaching out to the vernacular audience with information on the spread of Covid-19, while trying to dispel myths around it.

The team goes with the belief, that “as scientists, it is a part of our responsibility to communicate science.” Taking a leaf out of the initiative of one of their peers, Aditya Asopa who started making videos in Marwari about COVID-19 in order to spread awareness in regional languages, students proactively began contributing and came up with a YouTube channel ‘Matrabhasha Vigyani’ which went live on May 3

These researchers have thus far made videos in Assamese, Bangla, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Marathi, Marwari, Nepali, Punjabi, Tamil and Urdu. The plan is to reach deep into the country’s towns and villages, using a visual medium, and reach out to people ascredible sources -- scientists. Manal told TNIE that they are trying to cater to people for whom native language might be the primary source of information.

“We will talk about why the virus has such a blowout that the whole world is in its grip, cover the basics of what this virus does and how it affects the body. A crucial part is busting myths, since we have so many of them floating around,” said Manal. “In the grand scheme, this may become a source for popularising and communicating science,” said Aditya, another researcher.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Manal Shakeel
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp