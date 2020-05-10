BMTC charges migrant workers for ferrying them to railway station

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), which has been transporting migrant workers from relief camps to the railway station, is said to be charging them Rs 120 to Rs 150 for the commute. However, sources stated that not all workers can afford it and end up borrowing money from various people.

“As on Saturday, all migrants have paid the fares. However, from Sunday, states which have agreed to bear the travel expenses, need not pay,” sources said. Sources said that the six trains operating on Sunday will be towards Udhampur (J&K), Gwalior (MP), Gorakhpur (UP), Agartala (Tripura), Bankura (West Bengal) and Dhanapur (Bihar). Out of these, only those travelling to Gorakhpur will have to pay their travel fares, while the rest of the states have agreed to bear the expenses.

However, these destinations are likely to change depending on talks with the receiving states. “The bus has to travel around 120 kilometres to reach the railway station. Only 30 passengers are allowed per bus. However, the fares only cover the fuel cost and do not add revenue to the corporation, sources said,” said a BMTC spokesperson.