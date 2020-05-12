STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pages of positivity: 'The Happy Newsletter Project' in coronavirus time

By Simran Ahuja
BENGALURU: A feeling of paranoia and uncertainty hangs overwhelmingly in the air with COVID-19 being all that one can talk about. Children too are feeling the gloom these days.

Having noticed the lack of a child’s voice in the mainstream dialogue, members from the city chapter of Global Shapers Community – an initiative by the World Economic Forum – decided to take on a new project that would reach out to all the young ones out there.  

Last month, the team launched The Happy Newsletter Project, to counter the barrage of unpleasant news with stories of hope and positivity.

“We’ve read lots about what adults can do to manage children during this time but where is the child’s voice in this mainstream conversation?” questions Neeraj Doddamane, a member of the local Bengaluru hub of the community. 

“We include articles on what the children are doing during these times and other stories of hope for them,” says the 24-year-old who has been a ‘global shaper’ since 2018. The newsletter reaches children through the community’s network of alumni, non-profit organisations and affordable private schools. Currently, it is aimed that students studying in Grade 4 or higher.

One of their biggest takeaways through this, Doddamane explains, would be access to information, in a language and tone that speaks to them.

“For example, we present simple statistical figures about number of recoveries or give them 6-7 steps to preventing the disease. This too is packaged to make it seem like they are steps to becoming a ‘happy corona warrior’,” says Doddamane, adding, “We want them to be happy and see a ray of hope during this situation. It can also show them how to be a community leader.” 

He, along with three other members, have taken on the weekly two or three pager newsletter project. One member each from the Jaipur and Delhi hubs also collaborate with the team here.

“Since we want the voice of children to be the highlight, it is important that they a part of curating the content too,” Doddamane explains, while sharing that they recently received submissions of articles from students in Mumbai and Jaipur.

He adds,"We want to continue this, at least, till the pandemic comes to an end.” 

