1st flight from US post lockdown lands in Bengaluru, man with COVID-19 symptoms rushed to hospital

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 109 passengers, including three children, from San Francisco landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 9.22 am on Friday after a 21-hour journey including a stopover in New Delhi.

A flurry of activity and some tension was witnessed as soon as passenger checks got underway inside the arrival zone of the airport as one flyer showed COVID-19 symptoms when temperature readings were taken for all.

This led to an immediate segregation of the individual and he was despatched in an ambulance to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases hospital for further tests.

"The individual had high fever and so action had to be taken immediately," said an airport source. More drama ensued when the luggage of two passengers could not be traced.

Passengers who spoke to The New Indian Express said they were extremely tired after the journey but also relieved to be back in India.

Air India and the Modi government came in for particular praise from passengers for the repatriation flights. The stringent precautions and tests at the airports in Delhi and Bangalore too were lauded by them.

Dr KP Basavaraj, one of the passengers, said, "After checks with infrared thermometers, passengers were also being subjected to pulse oxymetry tests and were made to give a self-declaration form about their health status."

S Archana, a second year theology student of Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry, said, "I have been trying to get back since March. My vacation has started. It was tough there with no job or money on hand. I will return to the US in August."

Buses to ferry them were waiting since 9 am and the final bus departed only around 1.30 pm. The flyers were taken to hotels on MG Road and Hosur Road by 8 BMTC buses.

With this, the first phase of repatriation flights by Air India has wound up. Six flights have been flown to Bengaluru.