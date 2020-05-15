STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

1st flight from US post lockdown lands in Bengaluru, man with COVID-19 symptoms rushed to hospital

Air India and the Modi government came in for particular praise from passengers for the repatriation flights. The stringent precautions at the airports in Delhi and Bangalore too were lauded by them.

Published: 15th May 2020 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers who arrived on the special Air India flight from San Francisco

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 109 passengers, including three children, from San Francisco landed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 9.22 am on Friday after a 21-hour journey including a stopover in New Delhi.

A flurry of activity and some tension was witnessed as soon as passenger checks got underway inside the arrival zone of the airport as one flyer showed COVID-19 symptoms when temperature readings were taken for all.

This led to an immediate segregation of the individual and he was despatched in an ambulance to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases hospital for further tests.

"The individual had high fever and so action had to be taken immediately," said an airport source. More drama ensued when the luggage of two passengers could not be traced.

Passengers who spoke to The New Indian Express said they were extremely tired after the journey but also relieved to be back in India.

Air India and the Modi government came in for particular praise from passengers for the repatriation flights. The stringent precautions and tests at the airports in Delhi and Bangalore too were lauded by them.

Dr KP Basavaraj, one of the passengers, said, "After checks with infrared thermometers, passengers were also being subjected to pulse oxymetry tests and were made to give a self-declaration form about their health status."

S Archana, a second year theology student of Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry, said, "I have been trying to get back since March. My vacation has started. It was tough there with no job or money on hand. I will return to the US in August."

Buses to ferry them were waiting since 9 am and the final bus departed only around 1.30 pm. The flyers were taken to hotels on MG Road and Hosur Road by 8 BMTC buses.

With this, the first phase of repatriation flights by Air India has wound up. Six flights have been flown to Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru COVID-19 KGIA Air India Coronavirus
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp