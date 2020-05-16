Minister Suresh Kumar ensures cancer patient’s safe return to Bengaluru from Ireland

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A cancer patient had to overcome many hurdles to return home from Ireland during lockdown. Kanya (name changed), a 25-year-old techie employed with an MNC in Europe who suffered from breathlessness, went for a Covid-19 checkup in Ireland near her work spot and was diagnosed with an aggressive form of blood cancer.

And doctors who broke the news to her, gave her a second shock that she had only a week’s window to move back to her home in Bengaluru. Shocked, she checked for the quickest airline to ferry her back to Bengaluru and realised that there was no direct air connect to India. To go to the United Kingdom, she needed a visa and that would take time, booking an air ticket would also take time and returning to her home country under lockdown were among the many hurdles.

The worried parents sought help from Minister S Suresh Kumar, who got in touch with Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda. After dozens of calls and messages and mails, Kanya is now in a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Suresh Kumar said, “It was a virtual battle with different systems to ensure the safe return of this fragile patient. Minister Sadananda Gowda personally rushed in to help.’’

The family recalls the ordeal to bring her back. Her troubles didn’t seem to end even after landing. “The authorities insisted on compulsory quarantine and tried to whisk her away to Marathahalli. Again it was minister Suresh Kumar who came to the rescue,” said Kumar, her grateful brother.