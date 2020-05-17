STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools raring to be back, govt yet to decide

Colleges are also making preparations to ensure student safety

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Schools and colleges are gearing up to start classes once the lockdown norms are relaxed, though the government is yet to take a decision in this regard. However, schools have decided to set up a special committee to see that preventive measures are in place.

For instance, Trio World Academy, an international school, has appointed a welfare officer to ensure all measures are strictly followed. The officer will ensure hugging, shaking hands, sitting next to each other etc are avoided and that all students wear masks in common areas like cafeteria. “The officer will train the staff members and students on basic hygiene practices,” said Naveen K M, managing director, Trio World Academy.

Some schools are roping in doctors to create policies and procedures. Meredith Mehra, head of admissions at Canadian International School, said the school has created a committee comprising school leaders, maintenance staff, school nurse, teachers, as well as top pulmonologists to create procedures related to classroom and non-classroom learning. The committee will consider topics such as how space is allocated and used within the school, how common areas are to be used etc.

Colleges too are prepping for students’ safety. “We have asked parents to record their wards’ temperature at night and post it on the college’s ERP system every day. Social distancing will be maintained on the campus and in the buses. A 500 sqft classroom will see 20-25 per cent attendance with the remaining students attending classes online. This will be alternated so that all students get to meet their teachers. The schedule will be adjusted so that students finish classes early and leave early. A doctor will be available on call,” said Dr Sridhar G, Founder, Deeksha.

No decision yet: Minister
Following confusion among parents about the start of the coming academic year, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said that the government was yet to take a decision on reopening schools. “A section of the media has reported otherwise, and this is far from the truth,” the minister stated 
on his social media account.

Online classes
The minister took notice of the complaints that some schools were starting online classes for pre-primary students. He took to social media and assured parents of action. “I don’t know what to call the mindset of schools that provide online education to LKG and UKG students. I believe it’s just about the money involved. Tough action awaits them from the education department,” Kumar tweeted.

