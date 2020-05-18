STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

A shot of love

Back with his second short film this lockdown, Saad Khan’s new project, starring him and Disha Madan, focuses on a couple in a long-distance relationship going through a breakup

Published: 18th May 2020 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Saad Khan seems to be on a roll these lockdown days. He didn’t wait long after his first short film, COVIDiot, to be out with yet another one, called Loneli-mess. This time, he’s dabbling with the romantic drama genre and the film features a minimal cast of just social media influencer Disha Madan and him playing lead characters. The plot is one that many can relate to – a couple in a long distance relationship during the lockdown. 

Known for his comic scripts, Khan went with something different this time. The reason? Too much comic content on the internet, he says, explaining, “As a filmmaker, I have always liked delving into different genres. For example, my movie  Station, which was released in 2014, was a thriller. I want to be remembered for those kind of movies too.” Khan himself has come up with funny content with the characters created by him, like Professor BS Suresh, Razzak and Razia, etc.  

The short film was shot in the actors’ respective homes. Since it was just the two of them, the coordination was not difficult. It took around 2-3 days, which includes shooting and editing by Prakashith Tholeti, to release the film on Instagram. Based on a couple in a long distance relationship going through a breakup, the actor-director is sure that the story will be relatable to many. “I was in a long distance relationship a year ago. 

Apart from putting in my experiences, some of the inspiration is from the people I know, who are currently in a long-distance relationship. It’s like a universal subject,” says Khan. While digital platforms have been a saviour for many content creators this lockdown, Khan feels people should start concentrating on quality too. “There is so much content around that we should also focus on the quality of the content to monetise it in future. For example, there is a lot on singing but hardly few will be actually good,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Saad Khan
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp