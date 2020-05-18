Hostelites can choose home district for pending PU-II exam

Express News Service

BENGALURU: PU-II students who were residing in hostels will now have a chance to write the lone pending board examination paper -- English -- in their home districts.

The measure, applicable only for the students who resided in hostels, is aimed at avoiding their long distance travel for the examination, Pre-Univer sity Education director M Kanagavalli told TNIE.

She added that colleges would call up such students to enquire about their preferences. The students can also voluntarily contact their colleges to express their desire to write the examination in their home districts. The students will be given sufficient time to express their preferences, she said adding that the information was floated to the district officials of the department a week ago.

Kanagavalli said the students will be given the revised location of the examination depending on the number of question papers available, infrastructure such as classrooms and seats in their districts. Officials will intimate the students about their revised location, she said. The department has not yet announced the date of the pending examination, but preparations for it are in full swing. It is identifying buildings for additional seating arrangements to ensure social distancing.

This will also come in handy to accommodate students who would change their examination centres. In an announcement on Friday, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had said students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) would have a chance to change their test centres by May 31. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is supposed to give applicants an opportunity to review their applications. However, the candidates would be required to make payments for the change of NEET-UG centres.