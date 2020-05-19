STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BMTC to run buses from Tuesday, only passes allowed

With lockdown restrictions eased further, the BMTC will resume its operations from Tuesday, with about one third of its capacity.

Published: 19th May 2020 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Drivers and conductors being screened at Kengeri bus station, a day before BMTC resumes service in Bengaluru | Vinod Kumar T

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With lockdown restrictions eased further, the BMTC will resume its operations from Tuesday, with about one third of its capacity.However, the travel experience will not be same as it was during the pre-lockdown time. It will be cashless, and tickeless too. Masks will be a must for passengers and the buses will be run only during the day.Transport corporation officials stated that the buses will run on a pass-based system where only those passengers with daily, weekly and monthly passes can travel.

Daily passes will be priced at `70 and a weekly pass at  `300 will be introduced.
“The weekly and monthly passes can be obtained from ticket counters at BMTC depots and daily passes from bus conductors. No tickets will be issued. Those with valid concessional passes can also travel,” BMTC Managing director C Shikha said on Monday.

The corporation is also introducing a new QR code system in 75 buses across 15 depots from Tuesday, where passes can be purchased through MyBMTC app. “This is on a trial basis. Those with smart phones can purchase the pass. The fare will be deducted directly from the passenger’s account in the app,” Shikha explained.

While more than 6,100 services were operated daily before the lockdown, the number will come down to 2,000 from Tuesday. “The operation will be flexible since we have to understand the crowd pattern. Buses will be plying on major roads and crowded areas,” she said. The buses will run between 7 am and 7 pm and they must enter the depots before 7 pm, she said. 

“Only 40 passengers are allowed in a 50-seater bus. The conductors can take a call on the seating arrangement. However, only two passengers are allowed in a three-passenger seat,” BMTC Chairperson Nandiesha Reddy said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BMTC
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp