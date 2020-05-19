BMTC to run buses from Tuesday, only passes allowed

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With lockdown restrictions eased further, the BMTC will resume its operations from Tuesday, with about one third of its capacity.However, the travel experience will not be same as it was during the pre-lockdown time. It will be cashless, and tickeless too. Masks will be a must for passengers and the buses will be run only during the day.Transport corporation officials stated that the buses will run on a pass-based system where only those passengers with daily, weekly and monthly passes can travel.

Daily passes will be priced at `70 and a weekly pass at `300 will be introduced.

“The weekly and monthly passes can be obtained from ticket counters at BMTC depots and daily passes from bus conductors. No tickets will be issued. Those with valid concessional passes can also travel,” BMTC Managing director C Shikha said on Monday.

The corporation is also introducing a new QR code system in 75 buses across 15 depots from Tuesday, where passes can be purchased through MyBMTC app. “This is on a trial basis. Those with smart phones can purchase the pass. The fare will be deducted directly from the passenger’s account in the app,” Shikha explained.

While more than 6,100 services were operated daily before the lockdown, the number will come down to 2,000 from Tuesday. “The operation will be flexible since we have to understand the crowd pattern. Buses will be plying on major roads and crowded areas,” she said. The buses will run between 7 am and 7 pm and they must enter the depots before 7 pm, she said.

“Only 40 passengers are allowed in a 50-seater bus. The conductors can take a call on the seating arrangement. However, only two passengers are allowed in a three-passenger seat,” BMTC Chairperson Nandiesha Reddy said.