Hotel owners threaten to stop deliveries from May 20 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association members have threatened to stop delivery and parcel services from May 20, unhappy with CM BS Yediyurappa’s announcement allowing roadside eateries to operate, but not restaurants and hotels. They have also threatened to do business on the roadside as the government has allowed roadside food outlets to function.

“We met the CM four days ago and assured that we will adhere to health department guidelines. We requested him to allow us to operate and he had replied positively. We will meet him on Thursday and if our request is not met, we will stop parcel services from May 20,” he told TNIE.

Rao said, “We had assured the CM that we will not operate the AC section, will serve only hot water, each table will have a seating capacity of two people, and that the number of people permitted will also be restricted. We are meeting the him again and if vendors are not stopped or we are not allowed to operate, then we will also stop parcel services.”