36% people unwilling to take public transport now in Bangaluru: Survey

The Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), a citizen’s collective, conducted an online survey in May with an aim to focus on Bengaluru, titled ‘Safer Public Transport Systems post the lockdown’

Published: 21st May 2020 12:01 PM

Only 25 passengers were allowed in BMTC buses and 30 in KSRTC buses from Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), a citizen’s collective, conducted an online survey in May with an aim to focus on Bengaluru, titled ‘Safer Public Transport Systems post the lockdown’. The survey was conducted to understand citizens’ commute options (public or private), anticipation of precautionary measures from public transport operators, and how comfortable citizens will be to use public transport. According to the survey, 71 per cent of the respondents were users of public transport and 29 per cent were non-public transport users. However, 50 per cent of public transport users prior to lockdown said they will not use public transport for at least three months once the lockdown is relaxed. Of this, 36 per cent are not planning to shift to public transport any time soon. The survey was conducted from May 5 to May 14 with 1,072 respondents. It was divided into segments — behaviour of public transport users post-lockdown and and non-users of public transport, their priority and preventive measures which they will be taking.

