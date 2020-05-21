STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Blending the new and the old

City flautist HS Venugopal’s new five-track album features ragas, devotional elements and tales from Indian mythology, along with modern instruments like the keyboard

Published: 21st May 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

HS Venugopal with his students | Meghana Sastry

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For HS Venugopal, his students aren’t just people he imparts musical knowledge to. They are also the drive behind his latest carnatic fusion album –  VENU – which was released on May 20. So much so that the city-based flautist prefers teaching to performing. “My students would often ask me to release an album, which I haven’t done in a long while. Then I came in touch with Sandeep Chowta, who was kind enough to record my music and produce the album,” says Venugopal, who also runs the Gokulam School of Music in Padmanabhanagar. 

Venugopal asserts that four among the five tracks of his album retain the purity of classical elements but one track features a blend of modern instruments like the keyboard alongside Chowta. “I have focused on the classical elements and the track with Sandeep is a simple melody with a blend of classical and modern flavours,” he says, adding that the remaining tracks  revolve around ragas, devotional elements and tales from Indian mythology. “Ragas do have an effect, it’s used in music therapy as well. It’s our belief that they have a curing effect,” he says. Also accompanying him on the album are Shashank Jodidar on the second flute and Srihari Rangaswamy on mridangam.

With over 30 years of experience as a solo performer, Venugopal believes that while the digital era has made way for easy accessibility, the need for an album rooted in Hindustani and Carnatic music is still much-needed. In fact, the album has received international acclaim from American drummer Dave Weckl and American-French bass guitarist Bunny Brunel.

“The younger generation needs guidance in the classical genres. I want them to learn these powerful styles of music and blend it with other styles as well. I have toured and worked with artistes from around the globe, you get to know a lot of things. There were reservations earlier but now one should combine traditional elements with other genres as well,” says Venugopal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp