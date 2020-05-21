HC: How will you keep Bengaluru lakes clean post lockdown?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Wednesday asked the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to explain how it will keep Bellandur and Varthur lakes and Vrishabhavathi river as clean as they now are, during a hearing on a PIL filed by activist and advocate Geetha Misra.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar orally observed that pollution in the water bodies appears to be nearly zero due to the lockdown. “This is proof that the pollution was due to effluents.

Perhaps, the only benefit from coronavirus is this,” the bench said, and issued notices to the respondents - additional chief secretary of the urban development department, commissioners of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike and Bangalore Development Authority, and managing director of BWSSB and KSPCB.