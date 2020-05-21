Two Bengaluru wards sealed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Wednesday, the BBMP and health department officials sealed Jnana Bharathi and Nagwara wards, and put them on the containment list after two Covid-19 cases were reported. The contacts of both the patients are yet to be established. In the case of Jnana Bharathi, the person was found positive after his death, and in Nagawara, the patient has been bedridden for the last three months.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar visited the wards and announced the areas be sealed immediately. The BBMP health official in charge of Jnana Bharathi said, “The person had shown no signs and had visited a private hospital to see his ailing friend. He collapsed and died on the spot after a cardiac arrest on May 18. He was found positive only during the postmortem.” An area of 100 metres in KK Layout of ward number 129 has been sealed, he said.

The health official from east Bengaluru said, “In Nagawara, the 30-year-old positive person is a TB patient, and was admitted to Bowring Hospital. He is an alcoholic. Tests showed that he had SARI and was Covid-19-positive. He was then shifted to Victoria Hospital. All his 53 primary contacts have been quarantined.” Since Muttappa slum in KG Halli is densely-populated, officials are keeping a close watch. The number of containment zones in Bengaluru is 20.

The Health and Family Welfare department has issued guidelines for vehicles used in containment zones. “Vehicles are to be disinfected using 1% sodium hypochlorite solution or detergent and water. PPE kits should be worn by those cleaning,” the guidelines read.