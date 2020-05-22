Murder accused held after a year

By Express News Service

One of the accused in the murder of a gram panchayat member, who had been on the run for more than a year, has been nabbed by the organised crime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB). Mohan Kumar (28), a resident of Machohalli, was wanted in the murder case of Lakshmi Narayan NV, a member of Machohalli Gram Panchayat in Bengaluru Rural district. Narayan was hacked to death by a gang of 10-15 men on April 15 last year and the Madanayakanahalli police had arrested several people in this connection.

