Two men end lives in Ramamurthy Nagar 

By Express News Service

Two men committed suicide in separate incidents at Ramamurthy Nagar. In the first incident, a 30-year-old techie, Uttam Hegade, jumped from the fourth floor of an apartment block in Benniganahalli around 3.20 am on Thursday. Hegade was living with his parents, who were planning his marriage. He was under depression, and was also taken for counselling a few times, police said.

He has not left any suicide note. Based on his parents’ statement, police are carrying out further investigations. In the second incident, a 34-year-old cab driver ended his life by hanging at his house. The deceased, K Mani, left behind a suicide note in which he blamed financial crisis as the reason for the extreme step, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, and his wife had left for her hometown ahead of the lockdown. Mani’s brother, who was living with the family, found the body and alerted the police.

