Walkers to get an extra hour at the park now

“People are not allowed to sit and relax in the parks, no gathering of people and no using of gym equipment” he added. 

Published: 22nd May 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashok on Thursday said that the government has decided to open parks across the state from 7 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm now. He said the government orders will soon be issued in this regard. However, the restrictions will be the same, he said. “People are not allowed to sit and relax in the parks, no gathering of people and no using of gym equipment” he added. 

He was speaking to media on the sidelines of the inauguration of a 309-bed referral hospital in Prashanthanagar and the foundation laying ceremony of 200-bed multi-speciality hospital at Agarahara Dasarahalli — both in Govindarajanagar constituency. Congress on Thursday slammed the CM over the violation of social distancing norms during the event. The Opposition asked what kind of example was the CM setting as scores of people had gathered at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Housing minister V Sommanna, who was also present at the meet, condemned a tweet by Medical Education minister Sudhakar where he wrote that there is a sense of fear about increase in positive cases from overseas travellers. Sudhakar was referring to the ones who came from Maharashtra to Chikkaballapur, in buses. Sommanna said that Sudhakar, who is a doctor, should not make such statements. 

