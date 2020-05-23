Complete lockdown every Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There will be a complete lockdown - with some exceptions - every Sunday until further orders, city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said on Friday. Only essential services will be permitted to function during the lockdown on Sundays, Rao told media. The shutdown will start at 7pm on Saturday and end at 7am on Monday.

The decision is in line with guidelines on lockdown 4.0 issued by the Central and State governments, Rao said. People should avoid stepping out as much as possible and treat the restrictions on movement as a curfew. Over 1.3 lakh people, including migrant workers, left Bengaluru in over 100 trains so far. No untoward incident has been reported during the lockdown that was in effect during the past two of months, Rao added.