Karnataka ready for monsoon this year: Minister

BENGALURU: The state government is prepared for monsoon this year, said revenue minister R Ashok. The India Meteorological Department has predicted normal rainfall during monsoon this year. “We have taken all precautionary measures,” Ashok said.As part of the precautionary measures, the Centre has already released funds. For the first time, Rs 201.8 crore has been released under the State Disaster Mitigation Funds even before monsoon hits the state. “These funds will be utilised for rain related damage and other works,” he added. Speaking on last year’s rains, the state government has identified 32,424 houses that need to be reconstructed.