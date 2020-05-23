STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister distributes food kits, distance norms out

Earlier this month, Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj had distributed food packets disregarding social distancing at an event in Vidyaranyapura.

Minister Gopalaiah distributes food packets at Nandini Layout on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Food and Civil Supplies Minister and Mahalakshmi Layout MLA K Gopalaiah distributed food and ration kits to people who were affected by the economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, social distancing norms went for a toss during the event.

In a video of the event held at an open ground in Nandini Layout on Friday, a large number of people were seen standing in queues and jostling with each other. The event, organised by Gopalaiah was meant to serve the poor and needy.

The minister was was not reachable for comment. Earlier this month, Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj had distributed food packets disregarding social distancing at an event in Vidyaranyapura.

