By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Golf enthusiasts and other sports lovers in the city can finally heave a sigh of relief with some sports facilities gradually opening their doors. With the current COVID-19 situation, non-contact sports have been given the go-ahead. Golf has become one of the first sports to resume operations as the sport is said to be ideal for social distancing.

After Prestige Golfshire Club became one of the first in the state to restart activities on Thursday, Karnataka Golf Association and Bangalore Golf Club (BGC) also did the same on Friday. Also, the Eagleton Golf Course will start proceedings on Monday and are expecting around 60-70 members on the course. Some other major golf courses in the state are also expected to start soon. “We had two sessions – morning and afternoon. There were roughly around 100 people over the day.

All the guidelines were followed. Booking have been done right through the week, so that just shows the kind of excitement or the kind of anxiety that people have to get back on the golf course,” KGA secretary Prithviraj Urs said.Clubs are following guidelines to the T. Some of them include social distancing, use of face mask, regular use of hand sanitisers, etc.

However, some of them are also getting used to the new rules in place. “It was great to be back. But, to be honest, it was quite tiring as we had to pull our own cart. Earlier we used to have caddies, who used to pull our carts on the course… that is not happening now with social distancing and COVID-19. But we will get used to it. Anyway, spending time on the golf course was worth the time,” said Dhananjay, who teed off at BGC on Friday.