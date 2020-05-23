Police patrolling increases in Bengaluru ahead of Sunday curfew, here's what's allowed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police patrolling is being increased across the city ahead of the Sunday curfew during which only essential services will be available. The Bengaluru City Police said that the curfew will be stringent, adding that vehicles and public should not unnecessarily venture out. Instructions have already been given to inspectors at all police stations.

On Friday, the city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao told media that there will be a complete lockdown - with some exceptions - every Sunday until further orders. Only essential services will be permitted to function during the lockdown.

In Bengaluru, the curfew will start at 7pm on Saturday itself and end at 7am on Monday. The decision is in line with guidelines on lockdown 4.0 issued by the central and state governments, Rao said.

Grocery shops, medical stores, milk stalls, eateries (only takeaway) and other emergency services will be allowed to function. Liquor shops will be shut and public transportation including KSRTC, BMTC, cabs and autos will also not be available.

"City roads will be barricaded like it was done during lockdown 1.0 and 2.0," Bhaskar Rao said.

What's allowed?

Vegetable and fruit shops and meat stalls

Medical stores, hospital and other medical services

Fuel pumps and ATMs

Drinking water supply and takeaway service from hotels and restaurants

What's not?

Public gatherings

Liquor shops

Saloons and other shops

Industries, factories and public transport