STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Police patrolling increases in Bengaluru ahead of Sunday curfew, here's what's allowed

In Bengaluru, the curfew will start at 7 pm on Saturday itself and end at 7 am on Monday.

Published: 23rd May 2020 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation officials collect details of passengers arriving at Kempegowda Bus Station, in Bengaluru

Representational image | Shriram B N, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police patrolling is being increased across the city ahead of the Sunday curfew during which only essential services will be available. The Bengaluru City Police said that the curfew will be stringent, adding that vehicles and public should not unnecessarily venture out. Instructions have already been given to inspectors at all police stations.

On Friday, the city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao told media that there will be a complete lockdown - with some exceptions - every Sunday until further orders. Only essential services will be permitted to function during the lockdown.

In Bengaluru, the curfew will start at 7pm on Saturday itself and end at 7am on Monday. The decision is in line with guidelines on lockdown 4.0 issued by the central and state governments, Rao said.

Grocery shops, medical stores, milk stalls, eateries (only takeaway) and other emergency services will be allowed to function. Liquor shops will be shut and public transportation including KSRTC, BMTC, cabs and autos will also not be available.

"City roads will be barricaded like it was done during lockdown 1.0 and 2.0," Bhaskar Rao said.

What's allowed?

Vegetable and fruit shops and meat stalls

Medical stores, hospital and other medical services

Fuel pumps and ATMs

Drinking water supply and takeaway service from hotels and restaurants

What's not?

Public gatherings

Liquor shops

Saloons and other shops

Industries, factories and public transport

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru Sunday curfew
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp