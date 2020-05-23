STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSLC exams: Only 18-20 students per room

Examination halls will be sanitised and students will have to wear masks and use hand sanitisers. 

Exam

For representational purposes (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Only 18-20 students will be allowed in each hall for the SSLC exams that start from June 25, the state government decided during a review meeting that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held with education department officials on Friday. To ensure that only 18-20 students are placed in each room, an additional 8,000 rooms will be required. Officials will also have to issue new hall tickets to students. 

During the meeting, CM Yediyurappa directed officials to focus on improving the education system in the Kalyana Karnataka region. 

Primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar said that vacancies in teaching posts in the region will be filled. He also told the CM that as per the expert committee, the government will revise the syllabus and textbooks for all age groups to include information on the Covid-19 pandemic to sensitise children. 

He said they are adopting online methods of information dissemination including a mobile application to access a digital library and a YouTube channel for schoolchildren. They are also designing special classes for school dropouts and children of migrant workers.Kumar said a meeting will be held to decide when schools will reopen. Many parents have appealed that schools should not be started anytime soon. 

