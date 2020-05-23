STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

We are guests on our planet  

I know, because I too am often a victim to this phenomenon.

Published: 23rd May 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Manjul Gupta

By Rubi Chakravarti
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Good morning, Bangalore! I refuse to use the phrase ‘a new normal’ or ‘an alternate reality’ anymore. I find it pretentious and full of fluff. These phrases, in my opinion, keep us locked in a state of almost paralytic anxiety. Fear is tangible, whereas anxiety is dissipated and all over the place. There seems to be no concrete evidence, motive or reason for this anxiety, but it’s always lurking in the background. However upbeat and positive we sound, even as the intellectuals give us rational explanations, and the meek nod obediently trying desperately to believe, this gnawing anxiety is always omnipresent like bitter bile just waiting to regurgitate itself.

I know, because I too am often a victim to this phenomenon. I may talk shop, regale my friends with my quick wit and one-liners, sound confident and upbeat but I just cannot ignore that sick feeling at the pit of my stomach that gnaws away at me. I truly believe that the women, once again, had to bear the brunt of the present ‘altered’ state of affairs. For the last two months, right from friends and family to my househelp had to deal with a bulk of the problems that arose during these challenging times. Every single woman I know works. Yet we are general dog’s bodies, and it is amazing how much we put up with.

Even the emancipated, vociferous ones (like me) have to prudently pick our battles or we can fall down exhausted with every stimulus that comes our way. For example, take the mother of all lockdown phrases: ‘I help my wife by washing my own plate, or to be a real man is to help your woman’! No, you bozos! You are not helping your wife/woman /mother. You are doing housework, which is not the sole responsibility of the ‘womenfolk’. So you are not helping us women, you are merely doing housework! Sheesh! Many times as I trade conversations with my friends, we all in some way or the other are weary of being slotted in the roles allocated to us.

In fact, after this bizarre situation that was thrust upon us, many women have been bold enough to admit (not openly of course), that family maybe a tad bit overrated! But that being said, it is the women who are showing greater entrepreneurship and resolve and going about systematically tweaking their business modules with clarity of thought and courage. I see my young daughter, who was caught in the lockdown in Bangalore, developing a new business module (she is a celebrity manager in Mumbai) and adapting to social distancing and safety protocols by shooting online and in smaller groups. She is temporarily working out of Bangalore as she is stuck here and making the most of it. My dear friend, Manjul Gupta, a businesswoman, has tirelessly worked with the government and other salon owners to bring in safety and hygiene protocols which are on another level.

A lady who has a force of 1,100 employees, she is equally devoted to giving them back their livelihood as she is to satisfying her clients. My friend Sarayu Hegde, a brand consultant, has spent her lockdown days on her farm and reacquainted herself to indigenous plants that are edible as well as great natural beauty enhancers. She has now decided to work extensively with local fabric and indigenous products. Atma-nirbhar to the core! I have quoted the young Kashmiri poet, Haroon Rashid, often enough. He sensitively wrote about ‘falling asleep in one world and waking up in another’ and where he gently warns that, ‘humans are now in cages’, as nature reiterates, ‘you are my guests and not my masters’. I truly believe that if we redeem ourselves as human beings, there is hope that we might be destined to sharing a world of beauty, empat hy and compassion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp