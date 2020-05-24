home meetings, managers & more

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 24th May 2020 10:41 PM

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Puneeth BA has been a busy man this lockdown. The ‘Poster Boy’ has come out with a digital series called Honest Work From Home Meetings on his YouTube channel (Poster Boy Art Studios). The series has thus far got more than 1.2 million views and offers a humorous take what meetings from home look like.

In the series, he portrays the role of Kannadiga manager who talks about everything from the marriage of a colleague to premature balding. “This guy does not have a name but he makes fun of all his co-workers like Pandu, Bhadresh, Lokesh, Jaileja etc,” says Puneeth. The manager can be borderline annoying and yet is quite likeable among people. “He is your typical Kannadiga who speaks English with a Kannada accent. He is a funny guy people can relate to or have surely come across,” says the 27-year-old. 

Started on an impulse, Puneeth decided to make the sketches into a series when he got feedback from his followers for more. “People started getting curious about what he is going to do next,” says Puneeth, who has come up with four episodes and is currently scripting the next one. So when does the next episode come out? He answers,

“I don’t want it to be force fed. So I am taking it little easy but it will be out soon.” The videos have brought in appreciation from the Sandalwood fraternity. “I got a call from Anup Bhandari, director of RangiTaranga. He told me he liked my acting. That meant a lot,” says Puneeth. But the best compliment came from his friends in the software industry, who were anxious and depressed at home. “They told me my lighthearted content has helped them deal with the gloomy times.”

