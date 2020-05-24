STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

KIA to come alive with flyers after Covid-19 lull

Starting tomorrow, there will be 108 departures, 107 arrivals daily

Published: 24th May 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From Monday, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is set to start buzzing with activity after a lull of two months. A total of 215 flights on an average will arrive or depart from here daily from May 25 to June 30. One flight will take off every 10 minutes.Bangalore International Airport Limited said in a press release, “the airport it will handle an average of 215 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) per day -- 108 departures and 107 arrivals -- with a reduced terminal capacity to ensure social distancing norms.”

Stating that it is only a 32 percent of the original schedule planned for the summer, it said, “the top airline by ATMs during the schedule will be Indigo with 47 percent (share), while Air Asia and SpiceJet have 16 % and 14 % respectively.”Slots have been optimised with 10-minute intervals through the day to maintain safe distance, the release said.

Indigo, which will run the maximum number of flights from the airport will tentatively have 49 flights departing from KIA, a spokesperson of the airline said. However, she was unable to give the number of incoming flights or the destinations these flights will leave for. Air India will have six flights each arriving and departing from KIA. Its schedule: Flights departing to Delhi (6.30 am), Mumbai (6.45 am), Hyderabad (8 am), Kolkata (8 am),  Chennai (2.10 pm) and Delhi (5 pm). SpiceJet will run 17 flights out of Bengaluru and will have an equal number of incoming flights including from places like Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Chennai and Pune.

SpiceJet chairman Ajay Seth said the airline has implemented numerous steps to ensure passenger safety onboard its flights. “Spicejet aircraft now have synthetic leather seats. These non-porous seats do not allow Covid-19 virus to penetrate through them and can be easily wiped off compared to standard fabric seats.”BIAL, which operates the airport, added that the quarantine policy of the state government will be adhered to for all passengers.

airport to go contactless

In an effort to protect passengers and staffers from contracting Covid-19, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has introduced a Parking-to-Boarding contactless journey at Bengaluru Airport

Before you fly

Download Aarogya Setu app 
Complete web check-in, print e-boarding pass 
Reach airport two hours  prior to departure

Parking zone

Ticket dispensing machine prints time  and date of entry

During exit, ticket to be scanned, charges can be paid by cash, card or digital method  

At the airport

Check for ‘You are safe’ message  on Aarogya Setu app

Health officials conduct thermal screening 

Hold up boarding pass,  photo ID for CISF verification; lower mask for face verification

Pre check-in (passengers with check-in luggage)

Scan boarding pass and print baggage tag at kiosk 
Proceed to drop counter Scan boarding pass and drop luggage

Post check-in

Scan boarding pass at kiosk, CISF to verify and authorise entry
Place belongings on tray, walk through security metal detector

Boarding gate

Airport staff will provide kit with face masks, shield and sanitiser
Scan boarding pass while staffers check temperature 
On landing, maintain social distance based on floor markings

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp