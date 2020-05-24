KIA to come alive with flyers after Covid-19 lull

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From Monday, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is set to start buzzing with activity after a lull of two months. A total of 215 flights on an average will arrive or depart from here daily from May 25 to June 30. One flight will take off every 10 minutes.Bangalore International Airport Limited said in a press release, “the airport it will handle an average of 215 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) per day -- 108 departures and 107 arrivals -- with a reduced terminal capacity to ensure social distancing norms.”

Stating that it is only a 32 percent of the original schedule planned for the summer, it said, “the top airline by ATMs during the schedule will be Indigo with 47 percent (share), while Air Asia and SpiceJet have 16 % and 14 % respectively.”Slots have been optimised with 10-minute intervals through the day to maintain safe distance, the release said.

Indigo, which will run the maximum number of flights from the airport will tentatively have 49 flights departing from KIA, a spokesperson of the airline said. However, she was unable to give the number of incoming flights or the destinations these flights will leave for. Air India will have six flights each arriving and departing from KIA. Its schedule: Flights departing to Delhi (6.30 am), Mumbai (6.45 am), Hyderabad (8 am), Kolkata (8 am), Chennai (2.10 pm) and Delhi (5 pm). SpiceJet will run 17 flights out of Bengaluru and will have an equal number of incoming flights including from places like Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Chennai and Pune.

SpiceJet chairman Ajay Seth said the airline has implemented numerous steps to ensure passenger safety onboard its flights. “Spicejet aircraft now have synthetic leather seats. These non-porous seats do not allow Covid-19 virus to penetrate through them and can be easily wiped off compared to standard fabric seats.”BIAL, which operates the airport, added that the quarantine policy of the state government will be adhered to for all passengers.

airport to go contactless

In an effort to protect passengers and staffers from contracting Covid-19, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has introduced a Parking-to-Boarding contactless journey at Bengaluru Airport

Before you fly

Download Aarogya Setu app

Complete web check-in, print e-boarding pass

Reach airport two hours prior to departure

Parking zone

Ticket dispensing machine prints time and date of entry

During exit, ticket to be scanned, charges can be paid by cash, card or digital method

At the airport

Check for ‘You are safe’ message on Aarogya Setu app

Health officials conduct thermal screening

Hold up boarding pass, photo ID for CISF verification; lower mask for face verification

Pre check-in (passengers with check-in luggage)

Scan boarding pass and print baggage tag at kiosk

Proceed to drop counter Scan boarding pass and drop luggage

Post check-in

Scan boarding pass at kiosk, CISF to verify and authorise entry

Place belongings on tray, walk through security metal detector

Boarding gate

Airport staff will provide kit with face masks, shield and sanitiser

Scan boarding pass while staffers check temperature

On landing, maintain social distance based on floor markings