Unemployment rises to 20% in 2 months

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar is optimistic, says the state will bounce back in three months

Published: 24th May 2020 07:14 AM

Unemployment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The outlook for jobs is not positive. Efforts to check the spread of novel coronavirus---especially measures like the lockdown for nearly two months – has resulted in job losses in Karnataka. Experts point to this worrying trend post Covid-19  both in the organized and unorganized sectors. Former chairman of Institute for Social and Economic Change Prof R S Deshpande agrees that job losses have been steep considering Bengaluru is an employment hub. 

The Karnataka unemployment data show a spike from 6 per cent to about 20 per cent, in just a couple of months.  Asked about it, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar admitted,  “We have been hit,” referring to the corona crisis. He expressed hope that it would not last long. “We will recover in about three months time,’’ he said.

The State Government has been trying  hard to bring in large investments from China and other parts of the world. Hebbar said,  “The government efforts to bring in investments from other nations is  still at a preliminary stage,’’ but he sounded optimistic. This will change for the better. I am sure it will be some time before the foreign investments start coming in. We will be ready by then.’’

Asked about the much-resented ‘10-hour work schedules’ and loud complaints that workers would not be able to give their best day after day with such punishing schedules,  he said it was only for three  months and pointed out that it was done only to encourage the investors and businessmen. He said the business and investor community should not lose hope. “We have to be careful that the investors are not demotivated,” he said. This work schedule would be reviewed after three months.  

Asked about the Opposition allegation  that food kits were being distributed through MLAs keeping in mind the upcoming Gram Panchayat and BBMP elections, he said he would not like to comment on the issue. But Labour department sources, however, clarified that they had given these kits to all party MLAs and even opposition legislators had received them. “How can anyone complain?” they asked.

