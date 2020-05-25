STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

600 migrant workers in despair after finding their huts torched on returning to Bengaluru

Children of these workers, some of whom are appearing for the SSLC exam, tried to salvage their books from the rubble but nothing remains barring their hall tickets, which they had taken with them

Published: 25th May 2020 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Their huts and humble belongings have been reduced to ashes near the Sunday Bazar in Kachakaranahalli in Lingarajapuram in Bengaluru East. For these 600-odd migrant workers from Kalaburagi, life has dealt a shocking blow which they are struggling to come to terms with.

Children of these migrant workers, some of whom are appearing for the SSLC examination, tried to salvage their books from the rubble but nothing remains barring their hall tickets, which they had taken with them when they had left for their villages with their parents.

“Around 600 migrants from Kalaburagi have been living in the slum near the temple complex in Kacharakanahalli for the past 20 years. Before the lockdown, the residents had gone back to their villages to attend a local festival. With the easing of the lockdown, when they returned, they found their places were gutted completely.  With no source of livelihood and roof on their heads, they are in total despair. Around 50 school children have lost their books. There are three SSLC students, who have their exams coming up. Their future looks highly uncertain,” said the Chairperson, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), Antony Sebastian, who visited the site and spoke to the migrant workers.

Around 130 huts were gutted in a fire on April 27, said a social worker, who had gone to distribute free ration. “Some people came and lit fire to the empty huts last month. When we tried to stop them, they told us that they have been asked to do so,” he added.

“We immediately called the workers who had gone to their villages. But they could not come because of the lockdown,” said another eyewitness. “Soon after the lockdown was eased, some of them rushed back to Bengaluru,” he added. “We are left with nothing. This is an unjust world,” cried one of the victims.

Dr Sebastian, meanwhile, has contacted the Block Education Officer (BEO) and District Child Protection Officer  (DCPO) about the students and requested study material for the forthcoming board examination.  “I spoke to the children and have promised them that their education will be unhindered,” said the KSCPCR Chairman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru Migrant workers
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp