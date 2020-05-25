STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Strict sanitisation at Bengaluru International Airport to make taxi rides safe

Able-bodied passengers are advised to load their own luggage into cars without the drivers’ assistance.

Published: 25th May 2020 03:25 AM

A man disinfects the Bengaluru International airport

A man disinfects the Bengaluru International airport. (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With domestic flight services set to resume on Monday, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the Kempegowda International Airport, has put in place stringent sanitisation measures, in its efforts to ensure that taxi trips from the airport are safe from the coronavirus infection.

BIAL said on Sunday that it will ensure that taxis are sanitised and drivers are screened before every trip to eliminate "all chances of infection". Drivers have been instructed to maintain social distancing and wear masks and they are also encouraged to use hand sanitisers. 

Able-bodied passengers are advised to load their own luggage into cars without the drivers’ assistance. Drivers will assist elderly people and other passengers with reduced mobility, while following hygiene measures, the airport operator said. Passengers without masks will not be allowed to board taxis, it said.

BIAL also said it initiated measures to ensure contactless delivery of food and beverages at the airport. Passengers can avail only takeaways and food will be delivered at the terminal. All retail stores will be sanitised every 30 minutes, it said.

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru airport COVId19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
