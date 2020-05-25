STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

First for South Western Railway, two babies born on trains outbound from Bengaluru

With both babies being girls, one was born on a Shramik Special train to Lucknow while the other on an Express train to New Delhi.

Published: 25th May 2020 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Shramik Special trains

Representational image (File photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sandeep Maurya, an interior designer in Bengaluru, was desperate to reach his village Kichodi in Uttar Pradesh to allow his wife deliver their second child there. He booked the tickets on Gorakhpur Express for March 26, but could not leave as the lockdown was announced. The family managed to get on board a special train for migrants to Lucknow on May 22 night from Bengaluru.

His wife Sangita, who was into her ninth month of pregnancy, was due to deliver the baby only a fortnight later. "When we got her checked at a hospital in Bengaluru, doctors said Sangita may have to undergo a Caesarean section. I was desperate to reach my village as we have all help there," Sandeep said. As the train neared Bina railway station in Madhya Pradesh around 2 am on Saturday, Sangita developed labour pains.

"I panicked and rushed to some women in the compartment and they came to her assistance. The train was stopped at the approaching station for nearly three hours, and she delivered a baby girl safely. Railway officials had called some doctors, who came after the delivery," he said. The family reached Lucknow later in the evening and checked into a local hospital there. 

Asked if a woman at such an advanced stage of pregnancy can be allowed to travel by train, a senior railway official said it is allowed. Another official said, "There are around 25 cases of babies being born on migrant specials across the country. But this is a first for South Western Railway."

Deputy Conservator of Forests in Bengaluru, Sangita Bajpai, who is on child care leave, helped the family get on the train. "I had no idea that she was in such an advanced stage of pregnancy," she said.

Fear of COVID-19 makes mother refuse treatment

Another baby girl was born on board the Bengaluru-New Delhi Special Express on Sunday morning. A 25-year-old woman developed labour pains at 5:30 am on Sunday. "A doctor was arranged at Mathura, but the passenger refused treatment fearing coronavirus," stated a Railways press release. A woman doctor on board the train helped her deliver the baby when the train was near New Delhi station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
South Western Railway Bengaluru trains childbirth Karnataka lockdown
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp