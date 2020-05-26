STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Non-cognizable report registered for raising saffron flags on shops

Vijayanagar police have registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) in connection with the alleged attempts by members of right wing organisations to divide a market area on communal lines.

Published: 26th May 2020 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vijayanagar police have registered a non-cognizable report (NCR) in connection with the alleged attempts by members of Right-wing organisations to divide a market area on communal lines. The Welfare Association of Fruits and Vegetable Vendors had lodged a complaint with the police saying Bhagwadhwajs (saffron flags) had been put up on shops run by members of the Hindu community at Vijayanagar Market area on May 20 and 21.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ramesh Banot said the police are awaiting a reply from the BBMP to know whether permission had been given to put up the flags. “We will take further action once we get a reply from the BBMP,” he said. Police said the NCR was registered against ML Shivakumar and others.

It is alleged that Shivakumar along with 20 others put up the flags on shops forcibly, threatening that the shops would be evicted if the flags were removed. They allegedly returned the next evening and put up saffron flags on several other shops and pushcarts. Bengaluru Jilla Beedhi Vyapari Sanghatanegala Okkuta, All India People’s Forum, Karnataka Janashakti Sangha and a local resident too filed complaints in connection with the incident. They alleged that it was a clear attempt to divide vendors on religious grounds and create communal unrest at the locality.

Meanwhile, vendors said vested interests had attempted to create a communal rift in the past too, although people belonging to all religions have been running businesses in harmony for decades.

