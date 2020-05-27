DS Max stands for the benefit of construction workers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With distribution of food & groceries to over 2000 labourers and their families on a daily basis, emphasis on workers’ health and safety, and advance financial assistance , DS Max Properties has shown that all that is really worth doing is what is done for others in distress

During times of crisis, as is currently being witnessed, Bengaluru-based DS Max Properties, one of the prestigious names in the real estate industry of Karnataka, has shown that it is an organisation firmly grounded in ethics. A company which was swift enough to understand the gravity of the situation from day one, DS Max Properties knew its priorities. And foremost in its priority list was ‘its people’ — the workers who form the backbone of the very foundation of the real estate industry. So, from the day the lockdown was announced, the management at DS Max treated its workers in a manner as someone who is concerned about their well-being, going all out to help them, because the firm believed that it should or must be done, and because it is the right thing to do.

Comprehending the vulnerability of human life, especially those trying to make a living away from their homes, DS Max truly lived up to its social responsibility during these distressing times, extending a helping hand to the daily wage workers. From day one, Dr. KV Sathish, the company’s chairman, and directors, Dr. S.P. Dayananda and Asha Sathish realised well that to let their workers find the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles, they have to firmly stand behind them. Apart from confidence building measures and assuring each worker of support, the company also distributed ration kits to the construction workers’ families from other states at its own construction sites.

DS Max Properties’ KVS Charitable Trust and ASRA foundation have continuously been working toward taking preventive measures, ensuring that daily wagers do not suffer from hunger. Construction of DS Max houses is mostly undertaken by migrant workers from other states. As a precautionary measure, to prevent the workers from getting infected, hand sanitizers, soaps and facial masks are provided every day.

Corona Relief Team

DS Max Properties’ Corona Relief Team was created and responsibilities were distributed amongst the founding members of KVS Charitable Trust and ASRA foundation. They created awareness on corona for daily wage labourers and guidelines to be followed were issued to protect themselves from Covid-19 infection. Labourers engaged in construction work across the city were asked to contact the relief team for help. By virtue of their efforts, more than 2000 daily wage workers were benefitted. Delicious food were cooked and served on time, and grocery kits, which would suffice for ten days, were distributed. Advance cash has also been arranged by Sathish and Dayanand.

DS Max Corona Warriors’ Team From the beginning of the lockdown, DS Max Corona Warriors’ team has always been active. They have been working relentlessly, providing necessary supplies to the poor people in other layouts as well. The team is headed by Prasanna Kumar, who is an architect, Dilip, the marketing head, Sivashankar Chakkera, the head of land sourcing along with able support from staff members, Johnson, Nagesh, Mark, Samanth Roy, and Dinesh. KVS Charitable Trust and ASRA Foundation, through DS Max Properties, have funded this team’s activities. They have not accepted funds from any other associations and organizations, yet the team has strived and succeeded in helping citizens in need.

Health check for construction workers Migrant construction workers from different states stayed at the construction site and their health and safety were taken care. A team of doctors formed by DS Max visit the construction sites twice a week and conducts health checks. Workers with minor health issues are given medicines under a doctor’s supervision. Since the beginning of lockdown until now, for two months, DS Max team has ensured the workers’ safety and wellbeing.

Advance cash payments for workers During the lockdown period, to ensure that workers do not have any financial problems, DS Max properties arranged for advance cash payments from contractors. This ensured that along with commodities, their daily expenses were also taken care of. Many workers also sent money to their parents back in their hometowns.

Food for 2000 workers DS Max company staff as well as Trust members prepared a variety of dishes every day and distributed sumptuous meals to workers. Buildings that are being constructed in Kengeri, Hennur and KR Puram have meals facility during morning and afternoon. Kits with 10 kilos of rice, 2 kilos of tur dal, 2 kilos of onion and potato, 1 kilo salt, 250 grams of sambar powder, turmeric powder, 1 kilo atta and 1 kilo sugar are distributed to workers.

We have stood by the daily wage labourers since the beginning of the lockdown. Not just from Karnataka, there are many workers from other states as well. For more than a month, DS Max has provided them with food, ration kits and also advance cash payments. It is not so easy to bring Coronavirus under control. Public must pay attention and take care of themselves. We have created awareness about social distancing, wearing masks, washing hands among out workers. In addition to following these, we will ensure our continuous service to the needy until the lockdown is completely lifted. - Dr. SP Dayanand, Director, DS Max Properties

In addition to our social responsibility, DS Max has done a lot of prosociety work. During the distressed times of Covid-19, we have successfully managed to ensure the goodwill of our daily wage workers and employees. Three time meals in a day and ration kits once a week for 2000 workers have been distributed and we have stood by their concerns. - Dr. KV Sathish, Chairman, DS Max Properties