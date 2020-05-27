Mango Board, Flipkart join hands for home delivery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation (KSMDMC) on Tuesday officially partnered with Flipkart to supply mangoes to consumers’ doorsteps at no extra cost. They signed an MoU for a 45-day pilot, starting the services with immediate effect. Horticulture Minister Kaigonahalli Chikkegowda Narayana Gowda said the MoU was signed to ensure that farmers benefit the most.

In Karnataka, mangoes are cultivated on 1.57 lakh hectares. This year, due to Covid-19, the online demand for mangoes has increased. The price of the produce will be fixed by farmers and Flipkart will recommend the best marketing packages which can be adopted. Apart from this, post offices will continue to sell mangoes as well. For the pilot, the board has roped in 10 producers organisations to start with. Farmers can also directly register on Flipkart to sell their produce.