People with ILI, SARI symptoms in 13K houses: Door-to-door survey

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around13,341 households have people with Influenza Like Illness, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and other Covid-19 symptoms, revealed a door-to-door survey taken up by health authorities. The survey of the entire population of the state is being done with the help of teachers, healthcare workers and booth level officers. Details of the survey are uploaded to the health watch mobile app and a website being maintained by the state war room and Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC). “The survey is being done to assess the number of people with ILI and SARI symptoms and comorbidities. Not all of them are tested for Covid.

ILI cases from containment zones, and those with a travel history to other countries and high-prevalence states are tested as per the testing protocol,” said Ravikumar Surpur, Commissioner of Health, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. In all, 1,37,061 households that have members with comorbid conditions have been found in the state so far. As per the data shared by the state corona war room, the estimated households are 1.68 crore, while 67.16 per cent of them have been surveyed so far.

Vulnerable households will be followed up by ASHA workers and ANMs and as per data, there are 50,73,830 such households. Pregnant and lactating women and senior citizens too are recorded as part of this survey. The highest number of SARI/ILI and Covid symptom households are from Kalaburagi at 1,902, followed by Bengaluru Urban with 1,703 and Shivamogga with 1,217. As for vulnerable households that need followup, the maximum are in Bengaluru at 3.33 lakh.