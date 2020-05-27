Perfecting Realty, Uplifting Society, and Recognising Excellence

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A reputed name in the construction business, DS Max Properties has so far constructed 16000 houses and handed over to public. The 5000 houses which are currently under construction will be handed over to the respective owners soon. In the next 2021, the company has plans to build another 5000 houses. DS Max has plans to construct houses in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Chennai.

The company has won the central government housing scheme project in Chennai to construct 14,000-plus houses. The company also has plans to enter infrastructure-related activities. DS Max has been practicing social work since inception. And chairman, Dr KV Sathish, directors Dr S.P Dayanand and Asha Sathish are to be credited for this huge success. Under “Aarogyave Bhagya” scheme, free cataract surgeries have been sponsored. Thousands of brilliant students with poor financial background have benefited from “Pratibha Puraskar” programme that DS Max is running.

KALASHREE AWARD The company has been giving out “KalaShree” Award for people with significant contributions to cinema. It was started in 2009, and till now more than 200 achievers from the cinema industry have been honoured with this award. People from South India’s Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and many from Maharashtra have won the Kalashree award.

Actor Shivarajkumar, senior actress K.R. Vijaya, Sarita; directors P. Vasu, P. Sheshadri and Rakshit Shetty; Playback singers Kasturi Shankar, Vijay Prakash; actress Vanita Vasu, Priyanka Upendra, Jalaja; actor Deva & Shabaaz Khan are among the recipients of the award. This award is considered prestigious for the achievers of cinema industry.

SAHITYASHREE AWARD The company also gives out “Sahityashree” award for the stalwarts in the field of literature. Seven of these awards are given every year. So far, 70 achievers have been conferred with this award.