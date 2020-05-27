Teaching through TV could be new normal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While various central agencies such as the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) have proposed exit models for resumption of academic activity, the State education department is looking at alternative modes of education — one of which is teaching through television.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar wrote to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, seeking approval for exclusive channels to teach through television. He sought a minimum of three channels for the State department of public instruction, on the government’s Doordarshan network, citing that government schools run in nine regional languages, including English, Kannada and Urdu.The department has made arrangements for in-house content creation by teachers, and also been assured of time slots of six hours on Chandana channel, on cost basis.

Teachers’ transfer halted

Suresh Kumar said that new guidelines on Regulation of Transfer of Teachers are being formulated. The list of teachers to be transferred during the upcoming academic year is yet to be finalised. He said there have been certain issues pertaining to relieving of teachers, who were to get transferred as per the previous academic year’s transfer list, from schools where they are currently posted. While it would take some time for the government to resolve all issues, all teachers will continue to work in current postings.

