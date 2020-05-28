STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cab, auto drivers in Karnataka struggle with Seva Sindhu app to apply for cash relief

The government is yet to set up the software that will facilitate verification of applications on the Seva Sindhu app.

Published: 28th May 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Uber

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On May 6, CM BS Yediyurappa announced a one-time cash relief of Rs 5,000 to cab and auto drivers as part of his Rs 1,610-crore COVID-19 economic package.

Weeks later, not a single beneficiary has received the compensation. In fact, the government is yet to set up the software that will facilitate verification of applications on the Seva Sindhu app, and integration of data between the Seva Sindhu portal and transport and finance departments to ensure transfer of aid via DBT.

With auto and cab drivers struggling to navigate the online application process, only 1.30 lakh applications have been received so far. The CM had estimated that the compensation would benefit about 7.75 lakh auto and cab drivers in the State. The situation is the same for barbers and washermen, who were also considered for the Rs 5,000 compensation.

“We have raised concerns over online applications not accepting alphanumeric details of chassis numbers. In many cases, Driver’s Licence and Aadhaar are not accepted because of errors. The portal doesn’t load on phones or home computers, forcing drivers to go to cybercafes or Seva Sindhu counters, where they have to pay,” said Tanveer Pasha, president, Ola-Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association.

The bigger challenge for drivers is the portal not accepting more than one application per chassis number.

“We are asking the transport department to consider driving licences to pay relief.

The portal rejects the application even if one alphabet is changed between Aadhaar and Driver’s Licence, said Kantaraju, general secretary, Adarsha Auto Drivers’ Union.  

“We are hopeful that money will be given in three-four days,” said Manjunatha, president, Adarsha Auto Drivers’ Union. The Opposition, meanwhile, has accused the government of making the process difficult.  

“@CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP has betrayed people by not fulfilling his Rs 1,610 Cr package promise. He seems to be following his @BJP4India leader @PMOIndia @narendramodi Crisis... State govt is asking licence to release funds... (SIC),” tweeted Siddaramaiah.

The government, however, maintains that the money meant for disbursal is set aside. “All applications have to be verified. Once the money disbursal begins, there is no turning back, so we have to filter out ineligible applications,” said a source.

The transport ministry, in charge of the applications, says the software to integrate DBT is still being developed.

“We have received 1.30 lakh applications and expect about 6 lakh,” said N Shivakumar, Transport Commissioner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Seva Sindhu app
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp