Cab, auto drivers in Karnataka struggle with Seva Sindhu app to apply for cash relief

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On May 6, CM BS Yediyurappa announced a one-time cash relief of Rs 5,000 to cab and auto drivers as part of his Rs 1,610-crore COVID-19 economic package.

Weeks later, not a single beneficiary has received the compensation. In fact, the government is yet to set up the software that will facilitate verification of applications on the Seva Sindhu app, and integration of data between the Seva Sindhu portal and transport and finance departments to ensure transfer of aid via DBT.

With auto and cab drivers struggling to navigate the online application process, only 1.30 lakh applications have been received so far. The CM had estimated that the compensation would benefit about 7.75 lakh auto and cab drivers in the State. The situation is the same for barbers and washermen, who were also considered for the Rs 5,000 compensation.

“We have raised concerns over online applications not accepting alphanumeric details of chassis numbers. In many cases, Driver’s Licence and Aadhaar are not accepted because of errors. The portal doesn’t load on phones or home computers, forcing drivers to go to cybercafes or Seva Sindhu counters, where they have to pay,” said Tanveer Pasha, president, Ola-Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association.

The bigger challenge for drivers is the portal not accepting more than one application per chassis number.

“We are asking the transport department to consider driving licences to pay relief.

The portal rejects the application even if one alphabet is changed between Aadhaar and Driver’s Licence, said Kantaraju, general secretary, Adarsha Auto Drivers’ Union.

“We are hopeful that money will be given in three-four days,” said Manjunatha, president, Adarsha Auto Drivers’ Union. The Opposition, meanwhile, has accused the government of making the process difficult.

“@CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP has betrayed people by not fulfilling his Rs 1,610 Cr package promise. He seems to be following his @BJP4India leader @PMOIndia @narendramodi Crisis... State govt is asking licence to release funds... (SIC),” tweeted Siddaramaiah.

The government, however, maintains that the money meant for disbursal is set aside. “All applications have to be verified. Once the money disbursal begins, there is no turning back, so we have to filter out ineligible applications,” said a source.

The transport ministry, in charge of the applications, says the software to integrate DBT is still being developed.

“We have received 1.30 lakh applications and expect about 6 lakh,” said N Shivakumar, Transport Commissioner.