STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Decision to name Bengaluru flyover after Savarkar put on hold amid opposition outcry

Yediyurappa was supposed to inaugurate the flyover on Thursday, which was built at a cost of Rs 34 crore, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Savarkar, but the decision was deferred.

Published: 28th May 2020 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A decision to name a flyover here after freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar by the BJP-ruled city civic body and inagurate it on Thursday was put on hold amid opposition to the move by Congress and JDS.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was supposed to inaugurate the flyover on Thursday, which was built at a cost of Rs 34 crore, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Savarkar, but the decision was deferred.

A close aide of the chief minister attributed it to COVID-19 lockdown and non-issuance of gazette notification by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), but asserted that the decision would be implemented next month.

Opposition Congress and the JD(S) had objected to the decision to name the flyover at Yelahanka in the city after Veer Savarkar and had termed it as an insult to freedom fighters of the state and demanded that it be dropped.

Political Secretary to the Chief Minister and Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath claimed the inauguration has been deferred for two reasons -- one was the lockdown due to COVID-19 and the other because the BBMP, the civic agency, did not bring out the necessary gazette notification.

"Naming of flyover has been put on hold temporarily but will take place in June," he said.

Vishwanath said the gazette notification will take place in June and "No force will stop the naming of flyover after Veer Savarkar." Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan condemned the opposition to naming the flyover after Savarkar.

The opposition to naming the flyover just because he (Savarkar) did not belong to Karnataka was not appropriate.

"There are names dominating everywhere in Karnataka who do not belong to the state. It is wrong to oppose the naming of flyover after Savarkar, who had sacrificed so much for the nation and was tortured physically. His daredevilry is difficult to comprehend," he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the assembly and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday claimed the move was an insult to freedom fighters from Karnataka and urged Yediyurappa to name it after someone from the state who took part in the independence movement.

"The hasty decision to name Yelahanka flyover after Savarkar is an evidence to say that the administration is not run by an elected government, but by those behind the screen. Chief Minister are you seeking opposition cooperation for such anti-people decisions?" he had tweeted.

Yediyurappa's predecessor and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy also opposed the decision, saying it was an insult to those who fought for the prosperity of the state.

The Congress and other opposition parties had earlier vehemently opposed the move to bestow Bharat Ratna on Savarkar, posthumously.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru Hindutva Veer Savarkar Congress JDS COVID19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp