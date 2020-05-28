Welcome to the new school year

Bindu Subramaniam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: We are getting closer to ‘reopening’ schools in June; some of them have opened already. And there’s a lot to think about. Parents are incredibly stressed about the curriculum being delivered online, and how children will navigate the maze that is video conferencing. These are valid concerns, since this is the first time we are all learning virtually. However, teachers will figure out the best way to address them, just like we learnt how to cook without getting the fire department involved. It’s a steep learning curve, but we will get there. One student at a time, one potato dish at a time.

Thanks to the magic that is the e-learning landscape, there are many ways to optimise the virtual space to make sure that children continue to learn. Teachers can plan synchronous lessons (where everyone is logged in and learning at the same time) or asynchronous ones (where they learn the same material at different times). They can get creative with homework, conduct assignments virtually, and bring in expert inputs for every subject.

When our music educators teach kids the solar system song, they show them what the universe looks like with Google Earth. It’s not perfect, but we are better equipped than we have ever been for a situation like this. And we are privileged to even be in this position, debating the best way to learn online. Instead of worrying about sudden log-outs and whether or not the notes were emailed, let us focus on kids’ social and emotional learning needs.

They have spent their summer in isolation, and might have to stay this way indefinitely. This is a difficult time for everyone, but it’s particularly hard to be a kid now. It has been heartening to see our partner schools appreciate the value of continuing to learn music online. Children need to remain emotionally healthy, and music provides an element of fun and creativity. We have been making the best use of every video conferencing platform. The goalposts have moved, and we must keep up. We should do all we can to stay healthy in these new classrooms.

Here are a few things we can all do to make life online a little easier: 1. Bigger screens are better: As much as possible, let the kids learn on the laptop or desktop instead of a tablet or smartphone. 2. Keep one-arm distance: Stay at least an arm’s length away from the screen to minimise strain on the eyes. 3. Eyecare is 20:20:20: Every 20 minutes take a break for 20 seconds, and look 20 feet away. 4. Drink and blink: Keep a water bottle nearby so that you remember to hydrate regularly.

We also tend to blink less when we are looking at the screen, so remember to blink. 5. Set up a space to focus: Create an online classroom setup with minimal distractions. At the same time, keep the space open so that your child isn’t facing a corner for most of the day. Here’s to a new academic year. Let’s do this. (The author is a singer, songwriter, educator and social entrepreneur