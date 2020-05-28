STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wild Karnataka should be watched by every child: Rishab Shetty

It is a proud feeling to be associated with Wild Karnataka, says Rishab Shetty.

Published: 28th May 2020

Wild Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is a proud feeling to be associated with Wild Karnataka, says Rishab Shetty. The director-actor and producer is the voice behind the Kannada version of the documentary. Sir David Attenborough has narrated the English version, while Rajkummar Rao has delivered the Hindi voiceover, and Prakash Raj the Telugu and Tamil one. The documentary, produced by Amoghavarsha JS and Kalyan Varma, has been made in collaboration with Karnataka Department and captures Karantaka’s rich biodiversity.

“I want this documentary to reach out to every person of Karnataka, especially to as many children as possible. At least our teachers spoke about forests and wildlife, which today’s generation hardly gets to learn. Today, children will know about biodiversity only though viral videos,” says Shetty. 

Amoghavarsha says there  were a couple of reasons behind asking actors to lend their voices. “They bring in emotions. Secondly, we were looking for somebody who would match Sir David Attenborough, and that’s how actors like Rishab Shetty and Prakash Raj were chosen. Moreover these celebrities have a good reach and they would be able to push viewers to watch such a documentary for the first time,” says Amogha.

The Kannada version of Wild Karnataka, along with the other languages, will premiere on covery HD, and Animal Planet. Amogha, and JS Kalyan, who took four years to make the film, say it wouldn’t have been possible without the support of forest department. “Karnataka Forest Department is savvy and futuristic. That was one of the reasons we could finish this,” says Amoghavarsha.  

